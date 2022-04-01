AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 195.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average of $211.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $172.63 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

