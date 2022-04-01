Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.00. The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 45063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

