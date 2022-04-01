Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.