ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 826,533 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 102,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.