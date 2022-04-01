ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

