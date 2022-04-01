Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. Acutus Medical updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.39 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
