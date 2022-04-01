Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150,508 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.16% of Acuity Brands worth $160,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

