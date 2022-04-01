Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $160,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $337.23. 2,752,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.62. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.07 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

