Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.23 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $276.07 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

