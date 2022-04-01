ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in ABB by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

