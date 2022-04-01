$74.64 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) to report $74.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $80.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $315.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.54 million, with estimates ranging from $356.37 million to $356.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 236,600 shares of company stock worth $1,043,306.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

