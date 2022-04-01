679 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 679 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $622.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.27 and a 12-month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.