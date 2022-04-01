$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce $63.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.24 million and the highest is $66.50 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $288.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 639,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,597. The company has a market capitalization of $494.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

