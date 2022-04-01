61,562 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,280,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

