564 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

