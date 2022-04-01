552,610 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA traded down $11.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.62. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

