528 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

