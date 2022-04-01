492 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

