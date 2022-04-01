492 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.