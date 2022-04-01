3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

