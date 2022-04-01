3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,776. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.