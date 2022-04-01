$369.15 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to announce $369.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.79 million to $391.50 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78,214.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 5,277,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,155. SLM has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

