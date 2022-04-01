350,559 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,000. iShares MSCI China A ETF makes up about 2.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CNYA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 69,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

