303 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.