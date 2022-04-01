2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Down 5.1%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 12,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,554,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

