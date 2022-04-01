2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVT. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

TSVT opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.