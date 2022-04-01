295,847 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $587.89. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.