$28.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to announce $28.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $32.43 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $120.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.84 billion to $129.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

