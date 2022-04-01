21,022 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,008 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

