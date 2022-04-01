2,012 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

