$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE TXT opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Textron has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Textron by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.