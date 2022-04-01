$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 227,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,139,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

