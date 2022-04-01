1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1st Source by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

