1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Shares of ONEM opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.67. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
