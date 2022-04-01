1irstcoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $793,882.97 and $5,210.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000935 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

