187,876 Shares in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

