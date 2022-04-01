1,615 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.69. 172,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

