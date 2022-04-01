$16.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.09 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.46 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.85 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

