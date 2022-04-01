1,570 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $172.63 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

