$157.51 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the highest is $158.02 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $687.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ATIP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.