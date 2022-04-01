1,469 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.