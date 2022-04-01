1,413 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

