$136.50 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report sales of $136.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.60 million and the highest is $145.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $604.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock valued at $518,942 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

