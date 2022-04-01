1,257 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 365.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $133.28 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

