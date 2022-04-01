1,205 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,771,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

