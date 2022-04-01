118 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.04. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

