11,236 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,181 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03.

