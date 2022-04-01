$11.62 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $52.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

