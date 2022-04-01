10,990 Shares in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000.

NYSEARCA:GTEK opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

