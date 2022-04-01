1,046 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

