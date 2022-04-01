$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

FIS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

